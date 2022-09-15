Stacey Epstein Sells 16,300 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Freshworks Trading Up 9.9 %
Freshworks stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -0.62. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
