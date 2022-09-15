Stacey Epstein Sells 16,300 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Freshworks Trading Up 9.9 %

Freshworks stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -0.62. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 41,403 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 163,943 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freshworks by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 506,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

