Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 7.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $26.67. 46,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,461,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup raised their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 152,256 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asana by 76.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 141,019 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

