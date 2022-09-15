Maria Martinez Sells 4,674 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 195,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 125,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

