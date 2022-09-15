Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Director Sells $190,011.32 in Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

