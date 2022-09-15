Peter Hantman Sells 25,000 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Hantman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68.

On Monday, August 1st, Peter Hantman sold 3,422 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,954.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $198,250.00.

E2open Parent Stock Down 2.4 %

ETWO stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 225,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 198,544 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

