Bonita C. Stewart Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $334.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.