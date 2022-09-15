Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,542,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00.

loanDepot Trading Up 3.1 %

LDI opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in loanDepot by 140.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.