TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Buys $160,333.24 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriMas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRS opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 371.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

