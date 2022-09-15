Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.