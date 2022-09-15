Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 18,738 Shares

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 18,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $136,225.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 26.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

