Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 18,738 Shares

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 18,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $136,225.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
