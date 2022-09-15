Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $38.31. 65,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,800,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.
Carvana Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
