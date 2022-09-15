Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $38.31. 65,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,800,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Carvana Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

