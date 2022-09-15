Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 4,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 998,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

