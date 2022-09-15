Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

RPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.19.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

