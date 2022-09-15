Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $2,835,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.9 %

MDB opened at $247.22 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.40 and a 200-day moving average of $320.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

