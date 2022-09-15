ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.70. Approximately 288,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,291,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

