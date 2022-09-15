Jason Krikorian Sells 426,304 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 12th, Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Matterport by 730.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $4,198,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Matterport



Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

