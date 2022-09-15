Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Expands By 137.4%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the August 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,519.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Valmet Oyj from €37.50 ($38.27) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.