Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Rises By 66,600.0%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYSTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 66,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vystar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Vystar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells air purifiers in the United States. The company offers RXair, a residential filterless air purifier; RX400, a food and drug administration (FDA) cleared class II filterless air purifier; and RX3000, a commercial FDA cleared class II air purifier. It also manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products; and manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

Featured Articles

