Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.30

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 81.80 ($0.99), with a volume of 33912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.60 ($1.01).

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £568.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.26.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

