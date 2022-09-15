Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 211.8% in August

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of VWDRY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.