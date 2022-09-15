Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 211.8% in August

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWDRY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.