WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Short Interest Update

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WeCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of WeCommerce stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. WeCommerce has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered WeCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

Further Reading

