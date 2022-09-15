Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,835,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 2,117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $65.49.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.