VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (VSBGF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.