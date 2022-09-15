VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.