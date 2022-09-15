Short Interest in Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Expands By 462.5%

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,542,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Decentral Life Price Performance

Shares of WDLF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Decentral Life has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Decentral Life

(Get Rating)

Decentral Life, Inc, a social network and e-commerce technology company, develops custom networks to be used to connect business professionals and consumers. It licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. The company's blockchain ecosystem rewards social networking users for creating their own private and secure social experience with world decentral life tokens that are minted through their social networking activity.

