Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

