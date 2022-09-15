Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $89.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,897,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $184,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after acquiring an additional 789,864 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after acquiring an additional 606,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.64 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

