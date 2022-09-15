Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $4.00

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Stock Performance

Nautilus Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $2.06 on Friday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

