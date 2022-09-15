Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.75.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

