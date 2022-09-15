Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.00

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GoHealth by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in GoHealth by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Stock Performance

GoHealth stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $127.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.