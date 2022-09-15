Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.00

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GoHealth by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in GoHealth by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GoHealth Stock Performance
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
