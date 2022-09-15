Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $16.04 on Friday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Xerox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

