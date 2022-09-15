Capital International Ltd. CA Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

