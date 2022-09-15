Capital International Ltd. CA Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Read More
