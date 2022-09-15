International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

