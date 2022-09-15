FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

NYSE FLT opened at $209.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

