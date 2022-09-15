Capital Group International Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,117 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $284.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

