Capital Group International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $160.11. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.