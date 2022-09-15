Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.73, but opened at $165.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $166.43, with a volume of 32,415 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

