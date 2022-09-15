Head-To-Head Comparison: AppHarvest (APPH) versus The Competition

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AppHarvest
|$9.05 million
|-$166.19 million
|-1.51
|AppHarvest Competitors
|$1.63 billion
|$92.76 million
|1.39
AppHarvest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for AppHarvest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AppHarvest
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|AppHarvest Competitors
|36
|127
|422
|23
|2.71
AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 133.74%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.59%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AppHarvest
|-1,256.15%
|-30.67%
|-21.16%
|AppHarvest Competitors
|-180.98%
|-13.81%
|-9.50%
Volatility & Risk
AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s competitors have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
AppHarvest competitors beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
