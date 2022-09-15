Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Grant Davey Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Rating) insider Grant Davey bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$530,000.00 ($370,629.37).

Lotus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.