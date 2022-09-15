Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Grant Davey Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Rating) insider Grant Davey bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$530,000.00 ($370,629.37).
Lotus Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.09.
About Lotus Resources
Featured Stories
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.