Elizabeth Ryder Sells 2,704 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $191.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

