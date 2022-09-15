Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $62.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,759,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

