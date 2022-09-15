Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $52.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $27.43 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

