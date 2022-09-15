Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 874,891 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $26.08.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
