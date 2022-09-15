Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 874,891 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $26.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honda Motor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 476,123 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

