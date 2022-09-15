Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 52,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,717 shares.The stock last traded at $115.50 and had previously closed at $115.83.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

