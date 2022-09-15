Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 138,382 shares.The stock last traded at $68.12 and had previously closed at $67.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

