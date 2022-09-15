Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $377,100.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.40. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 7,580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 152,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

