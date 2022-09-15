Stephen E. Lovejoy Sells 6,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

