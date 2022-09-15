Marshall Fordyce Sells 16,136 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $333,047.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12.

On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.54. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.