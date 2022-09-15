Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 6,000 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$50.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.59. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.23.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

