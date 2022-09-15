Atlantic L.P. General Sells 300,000 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,928.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Atlantic L.P. General also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Atlantic L.P. General sold 366,808 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $495,190.80.
Shares of SONX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Sonendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sonendo by 463.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,481 shares during the period. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
