Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells $296,600.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.74.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

